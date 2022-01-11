Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19

Bollywood’s iconic playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

According to the Times of India, the 92-year-old singer was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19. Alongside Covid-19, Mangeshkar is also reportedly suffering from pneumonia.

Dr Pratik Samdhani from Breach Candy hospital, who has been taking care of Mangeshkar for the past few years, confirmed the news to Times of India. “Lata Mangeshkar was admitted on Saturday night and yes she is also suffering from pneumonia,” he said.

According to ANI, her niece Rachna Shah said she has mild symptoms. “She is doing fine. [She] has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep didi in your prayers,” she said.