Monday, March 14, 2022
Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations

| March 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, MAR 14 /DNA/ – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Danila Ganich.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical aspects of bilateral cooperation, including the development of relations between the two states in different spheres, as well as exchanged views on the current situation in the region, including regional security and trade-economic cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed confidence that the existing relations of allyship and strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Russia will continue to develop, and also agreed to maintain regular contacts.

