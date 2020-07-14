Kyrgyz envoy meets Fawad Ch

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 14 – Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Erik Beishembiev met with the Federal Minister for Science and Technology of Pakistan Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of enhancing cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in the field of Science and Technology in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chaudry Fawad Hussein expressed the willingness of the Pakistani side to intensify scientific cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, exchange experience on the latest technologies with Kyrgyz colleagues, and also informed about Pakistan scholarship programs and readiness to accept Kyrgyz specialists in the country.