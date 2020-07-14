Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kyrgyz envoy meets Fawad Ch

| July 14, 2020
0

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 14 – Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Erik Beishembiev met with the Federal Minister for Science and Technology of Pakistan Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of enhancing cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in the field of Science and Technology in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chaudry Fawad Hussein expressed the willingness of the Pakistani side to intensify scientific cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, exchange experience on the latest technologies with Kyrgyz colleagues, and also informed about Pakistan scholarship programs and readiness to accept Kyrgyz specialists in the country.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Kyrgyz envoy meets Fawad Ch

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUL 14 – Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic ofRead More

0

Envoy for creating trilateral trade bloc of Pak, Hungary and Turkey

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUL 14 – The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has signed a MemorandumRead More

  • Armenia bears full responsibility for provocative actions against Azerbaijan

  • Korea extends support for locusts control

  • NAHE, US Embassy launch professional development webinars

  • Iran ready to work with Pakistan to counter border threats, envoy says

  • Pakistan, Indonesia ties discussed at media webinar

  • Palestine, Iraq ambassadors discuss cooperation

  • Pandemic caries long term economic repercussions for global economies: Sadiq Sanjrani

  • Indonesian embassy to hold media webinar

    • Comments are Closed