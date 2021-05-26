KP govt increases salaries of daily-wage employees

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved an increase in the salaries of the daily wage employees in the province by Rs4000.

The increase has been made after Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan approved a proposal in this regard, raising the salaries of the daily wage employees.

The salaries after the approval have been increased to Rs21,000 from Rs17,000, witnessing an increase by Rs4000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government also approved a 25 per cent increase in salaries of protesting employees from grades 1-19 on an ad-hoc basis in February this year.

In accordance with the agreement reached between the special committee constituted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan comprising Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and representatives of the Federal Government Employees, the Finance Division has agreed to the following, in principle.

Disparity Reduction Allowance 25% of the basic pay shall be allowed to those civil employees in BPS (1-19) of the federal government who have never been allowed additional salary equal to or more than 100% of the basic pay (whether frozen or not) or performance allowance w.e.f. 01 March, 2021.

The posts BPS (1-16) or equivalent will be upgraded on the pattern of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa w.e.f. 01 March 2021.

The grant of time-scale will also be considered for adoption on the same pattern in the next budget.

Adhoc Relief will also be considered to be made part of the basic salary w.e.f. July, 2021.

Provinces will be recommended for adoption of above from their own resources.