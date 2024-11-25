Monday, November 25, 2024
Main Menu

KP govt delegation succeeds in ceasefire agreement in Kurram

| November 25, 2024
KP govt delegation succeeds in ceasefire agreement in Kurram

PESHAWAR, Nov 25 (APP): A delegation formed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Kurram situation has successfully concluded a two-day visit to the district to assess the situation and managed to implement a seven-day ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

Upon its return to Peshawar, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Ali Saif, announced that both parties have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire accord.

He stated that an understanding was reached regarding the exchange of prisoners and deceased individuals.

The delegation, during its visit, held separate meetings with representatives of Shia and Sunni communities, emphasizing that this development marked significant progress toward resolving the issues.

Saif said that the KP government was taking pragmatic measures to defuse tensions in the district.

He said in the first phase the delegation played a crucial role in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides, prisoner exchanges, and a dignified handing over of dead bodies, adding that the two sides agreed on all the conditions.

Saif reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in Kurram and described the delegation’s efforts as a significant step toward long-term resolution.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

WhatsApp, Instagram, other platforms face disruptions in Pakistan

WhatsApp, Instagram, other platforms face disruptions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, NOV 25: With the government employing measures to stop the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) marchRead More

Pakistan, Belarus FMs reaffirm commitment to promote mutually beneficial cooperation

Pakistan, Belarus FMs reaffirm commitment to promote mutually beneficial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (DNA): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar onRead More

Comments are Closed