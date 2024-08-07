Korean ambassador visits Radio Pakistan headquarters

The Director General PBC, Saeed Ahmed Sheikh briefed the Ambassador about the history of Radio Pakistan.

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Republic of Korea Park Ki Jun visited the Radio Pakistan headquarters. The Director General PBC, Saeed Ahmed Sheikh briefed the Ambassador about the history of Radio Pakistan.

The DG also arranged a guided tour for the visiting diplomat of various sections of Radio. The Korean ambassador thanked the Director General and the management of PBC for hosting him. The ambassador expressed his keenness to promote communication and digital linkage between Korea and Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in 1983, the bilateral ties between the two countries have been gradually expanded in areas of trade, investment, human exchange, and development cooperation. The Republic of Korea remains committed to fostering mutual exchange with Pakistan across multiple domains, including economic, cultural, tourism, and other fields.