Known religious figure killed in attack
Bureau Report
PESHAWAR /DNA/ – Sheikh Abdul Hameed a known religious figure from Ahli Hadith School of thoughts was killed and his brother seriously injured in an attack at Qazi Kelli Peshawar on Sunday evening.
The initial reports reveal that Sheikh Abdul Hameed was boarding on his car along with brother Sheikh Muhammad Rahmati. Some unknown assailants riding on motorbike opened firing with AK 47. As a result both sustained serious injuries. They were shifted to nearby hospital where Sheikh Abdul Hameed succumbed to injuries.
The relatives informed that Sheikh Muhammad Rahmati is in critical condition. So far no one claimed responsibility for latest attack against Abdul Hameed.
Related News
Known religious figure killed in attack
Bureau Report PESHAWAR /DNA/ – Sheikh Abdul Hameed a known religious figure from Ahli HadithRead More
PNS ALAMGIR visits Tanzania, establishes free medical camp for locals
ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 (DNA) — Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR visited Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania asRead More
Comments are Closed