Monday, January 24, 2022
Khurshid Barlas receives appreciation award

| January 23, 2022

Peshawar, JAN 23 /DNA/ – Khurshid Barlas, Founder Chairman Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry received Appreciation Award from Yasir Masud Chairman AH Group of Companies in Peshawar.

