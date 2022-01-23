Khurshid Barlas receives appreciation award
Peshawar, JAN 23 /DNA/ – Khurshid Barlas, Founder Chairman Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry received Appreciation Award from Yasir Masud Chairman AH Group of Companies in Peshawar.
