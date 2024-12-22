Khawaja Asif blames judiciary for ‘delay’ in bringing May 9 rioters to justice

ISLAMABAD, DEC 22: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday held judiciary responsible for delay in taking the case involving those responsible for violence and rioting on May 9, 2023 to its logical conclusion.

In a hard-hitting address from London, the defence minister dubbed incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan a “product of establishment” and said: “The matter of bringing those responsible for May 9 [mayhem] to justice was delayed due to the judiciary.”

His remarks came a day after 25 individuals involved in the May 9 attacks on the state installations were handed two to 10 years of “rigorous imprisonment” by the military courts in the first phase.

“Urgent decisions were needed in the matter of May 9,” added the minister.