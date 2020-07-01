Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process with Central Asian Ministers

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JULY 1 – The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has discussed the Afghan peace process with the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries. In his tweets, Khalilzad stated “Adam Boehler CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and I wrapped up good meetings in Tashkent. Started the day with FM Kamilov and Special Rep Irgashev and then were joined by the Foreign Ministers that make up the remaining C5+1 (Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic).”



Khalilzad added that he discussed the Afghan peace process and the critical role of Central Asia “to play in pursuit of peace; how it will benefit from peace with increased regional connectivity, trade, and development,” in the C5+1 meeting.



Khalilzad further said that the US appreciates the cooperation and assistance of the C5+1. “We will need to work together to promote and encourage a political settlement when intra-Afghan Negotiations begin. Work towards the shared goals of economic resilience, regional connectivity, and integration starts now.”



The US official stressed that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is critical for regional peace, security, and prosperity in Central Asia; “a Central Asia made up of sovereign and independent states working together with Afghanistan bridging to South Asia is in the interest of the region and of the US.”



Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry said in a tweet that foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and US Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed regional cooperation, security, economic sustainability, fight against COVID-19, peace process in Afghanistan and the Aral Sea issues.