Key Meetings Planned: Qatar’s Special Envoy to Meet Pakistani Leaders in Islamabad

| May 8, 2024
Qatar

ISLAMABAD, MAY 8 /DNA/ – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi will visit Pakistan on 9 May 2024, as a special envoy of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Jassim Al Thani.

In Islamabad, the Minister of State will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and on Deputy Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. 

Pakistan and Qatar have longstanding and multifaceted bilateral relations characterized by high-level exchanges and visits. 

