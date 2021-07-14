Kashmir Martyrs Day observed in the UK

ISLAMABAD – JUL 14 /DNA/ – High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan has said that the tragedy of 13 July 1931 is being repeated across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) with ever greater brutality. The oppression by occupation forces in IIOJK has escalated since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019. The High Commissioner was speaking at the Virtual Parliamentary Conference organized by Jammu & Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) and Youth Parliament of Pakistan at Riphah Institute of Public Policy Islamabad to mark the Kashmir Martyrs Day in the UK on 13 July 2021.



Kashmiris and human rights organizations across the world observe 13 July as Kashmir Martyrs Day to pay homage to the 22 innocent Kashmiris martyred by Dogra forces outside the Srinagar Central Jail in 1931.

The Conference was addressed by Federal Minister Syed Fakhar Imam, Jeremy Corbyn MP & Former Leader of the Labour Party, Debbie Abrahams MP Chairperson APPG on Kashmir in the British Parliament, Andrew Gwynne MP Chairman Labour Friends of Kashmir, Paul Bristow MP Co-Chairman Conservative Friends of Kashmir UK, and several other Members of the Parliament from Pakistan and the UK . It was presided over by Syed Faiz Naqashbandi Convener Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Chapter and moderated by Raja Najabat Hussain Chairman JKSDMI.



The High Commissioner said India continues to commit unabated human rights abuses of the Kashmiri people. Over the past two years Indian occupation forces had abducted, tortured and killed youth, cracked down on journalists and suffocated political activity, he added. He said India was busy in diluting Kashmiris’ distinct cultural identity, stifling their economy and altering the region’s demographic structure in blatant violation of the 4th Geneva Convention.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to its Kashmiri brethren, the High Commissioner paid rich tributes to the heroic sacrifices of all Kashmiri martyrs who laid down their lives in the path of their just and honourable quest for self-determination.



The speakers condemned human rights abuse of the Kashmiri people by the Indian occupation forces and demanded the international community to play its due role in implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Several events were organized across the UK to pay tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir.