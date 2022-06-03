K-IV Phase-I (260 MGD) PL1&PL2 awarded to CHEC

ISLAMABAD, June 3 /DNA/ – Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awarded “The Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV Phase-I (260 MGD)” Contract Package No. KIV–PL1 and KIV-PL2 to China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC).

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, CHEC is responsible for a 111.7-kilometer-long large diameter steel pipeline for the water supply in the Greater Karachi Region.

The project consists of MS pipe procurement, processing, installation, trench excavation & backfill, pipe pressure test, casting of related wells, chambers and part of road work, etc.

Upon competition, the project will effectively alleviate the regional water shortage, improve people’s livelihood and promote the economic development of the Greater Karachi Region.