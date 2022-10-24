Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

ISLAMABAD, OCT 24: Senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif died in an accident in Kenya, reported on Monday. Family sources and colleagues have confirmed that journalist Arshad Sharif has died in Kenya.

Journalist Arshad Sharif died in Kenya reportedly after being shot, his wife Javeria Siddique confirmed early on Monday morning.

“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist [Arshad Sharif] today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” she tweeted.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya was ascertaining information from the authorities.

Authorities in both countries are yet to confirm the journalist’s death and the circumstances surrounding it. Some Pakistani media outlets had initially stated that Sharif was shot dead but later said he died in an accident.

However, Sharif’s wife later tweeted that the journalist was shot dead in Kenya.

Sharif, who was a fierce critic of the incumbent government and the country’s establishment, had left Pakistan earlier this year after sedition cases were registered against him in different cities.

Condolences

Condolences poured in from colleagues and politicians on the journalist’s death.

President Dr Arif Alvi termed Sharif’s death a loss for journalism and Pakistan. “May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss,” Alvi said. “My brother, my friend, my colleague Arshad Shareef was shot dead in Kenya … I still can’t believe it. It’s beyond heart breaking.

This is just wrong … this is painful … I love u brother,” ARY News anchorperson Kashif Abbasi tweeted.“Unbelievable. May Allah rest the soul of Arshad Sharif in peace. Ameen,” journalist Hamid Mir tweeted. Geo News anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada said he was extremely sad to hear the devastating news. “Arshad Sharif, not just a colleague, a brother, is no more. From Islamabad to Moscow, from Dunya News to ARY, I’ve not known a finer gentleman.

Shot dead. Too young. Too brutally,” Hum News anchorperson Meher Bokhari tweeted. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and Senator Azam Swati also said they were shocked and devastated by the news of Sharif’s death. Journalists Kamran Khan and Shahbaz Rana called for an investigation into Sharif’s killing.