John Cena returns to WWE after 15-month absence

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion John Cena has made a surprise return to the stage after 15 months.

He appeared in the Money In The Bank pay-per-view after Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal Championship against Edge.

The 16-time world champion stood toe-to-toe with the former Shield member. The Cenation leader received a thunderous ovation by the fans.

In the other fights of the event, Nikki Cross and Big E. Langston won their ladder matches.

The Uso won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship after beating father-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

AJ Styles and Omos retained their Raw Tag Team Championship against The Viking Raiders.

Charlotte Flair became the new Raw Women’s Champion as she overcame Rhea Ripley.