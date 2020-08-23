Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

All job ads will be posted on CPEC website, official accounts: Bajwa

| August 23, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on

Information and Broadcasting Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday took

note of “attempts to subvert” CPEC by lies and propaganda stories.

 

Talking to the microblogging twitter Sunday, he said it has recently

been noticed the attempts to subvert China Pakistan Economic Corridor

project by lies and propaganda stories about various aspects and

individuals.

 

“I recently noticed attempts to subvert CPEC by lies and propaganda

stories about various aspects and individuals,” he tweeted.

 

He appealed the general public to ignore all fake news/stories regarding

jobs, projects, and individuals, clarifying that all job ads will be

posted on CPEC website and official Accounts.

 

On Aug 15, Asim Saleem Bajwa, who is also the chairman of the CPEC

Authority, announced an internship programme for youth.

 

“In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders, We

announce to offer an opportunity to you to join CPEC specific internship

for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached, all

eligible Pakistanis can apply,” he had tweeted.  DNA

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Rs 3.6bn project initiated for rehabilitation of LoC people

ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 (DNA) – Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (KA&GB) had initiatedRead More

00

TI Pakistan, WEF laud NAB’s anticorruption efforts: Chairman

  DNA ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 – Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that TransparencyRead More

  • MoRA directs to provide optimum facilities to Sikh Yatrees

  • Govt to utilise all means to bring Nawaz back: Akbar

  • All job ads will be posted on CPEC website, official accounts: Bajwa

  • FEBR wants housing sector-like subsidy for entire industry across Pakistan

  • Multan bans manufacturing, use of plastic bags

  • Chinese Cultural Counselor meets Nausheen Javaid

  • Ertugrul Ghazi’s Esra tries Pakistani food, picks ‘Biryani’ as No.1 dish

  • US envoy Paul Jones leaving Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed