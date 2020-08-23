All job ads will be posted on CPEC website, official accounts: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on

Information and Broadcasting Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday took

note of “attempts to subvert” CPEC by lies and propaganda stories.

Talking to the microblogging twitter Sunday, he said it has recently

been noticed the attempts to subvert China Pakistan Economic Corridor

project by lies and propaganda stories about various aspects and

individuals.

“I recently noticed attempts to subvert CPEC by lies and propaganda

stories about various aspects and individuals,” he tweeted.

He appealed the general public to ignore all fake news/stories regarding

jobs, projects, and individuals, clarifying that all job ads will be

posted on CPEC website and official Accounts.

On Aug 15, Asim Saleem Bajwa, who is also the chairman of the CPEC

Authority, announced an internship programme for youth.

“In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders, We

announce to offer an opportunity to you to join CPEC specific internship

for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached, all

eligible Pakistanis can apply,” he had tweeted. DNA

