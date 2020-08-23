All job ads will be posted on CPEC website, official accounts: Bajwa
ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on
Information and Broadcasting Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday took
note of “attempts to subvert” CPEC by lies and propaganda stories.
Talking to the microblogging twitter Sunday, he said it has recently
been noticed the attempts to subvert China Pakistan Economic Corridor
project by lies and propaganda stories about various aspects and
individuals.
“I recently noticed attempts to subvert CPEC by lies and propaganda
stories about various aspects and individuals,” he tweeted.
He appealed the general public to ignore all fake news/stories regarding
jobs, projects, and individuals, clarifying that all job ads will be
posted on CPEC website and official Accounts.
On Aug 15, Asim Saleem Bajwa, who is also the chairman of the CPEC
Authority, announced an internship programme for youth.
“In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders, We
announce to offer an opportunity to you to join CPEC specific internship
for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached, all
eligible Pakistanis can apply,” he had tweeted. DNA
========
Related News
Rs 3.6bn project initiated for rehabilitation of LoC people
ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 (DNA) – Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (KA&GB) had initiatedRead More
TI Pakistan, WEF laud NAB’s anticorruption efforts: Chairman
DNA ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 – Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that TransparencyRead More
Comments are Closed