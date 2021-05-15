Jemima Khan questions UN’s criminal silence on Gaza children killings

LONDON, May 15 (DNA): Jemima Goldsmith, ex-wife of Pakistani Prime

Minister Imran Khan, has raised questions over the United Nation’s

criminal silence on the killings of Palestinian children in Gaza in

Israeli bombardment.



In tweets, Jemima said she knew that not only children but people of all

age groups were the victims of Israel’s brutality. “So why on earth is

the UN not talking about stopping bombardment on children.”



She said a child is after all a child. So far 17 children have been

killed and several injured in Gaza due to indiscriminate bombardment by

the Jewish state. DNA



====

