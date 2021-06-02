Javed Jabbar leads IUCN activity

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: IUCN and Partner Organizations arranged activity led by former Federal Minister and well-known socialist Javed Jabar as chief guest in connection with World Environment Day 2021 to celebrate for ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030 internationally.

IUCN, WWF and the officials of Sindh Forest Department gave a briefing regarding climate change and marine Forest life to protect Ecosystem restoration 2021-2030.

As the global host of the World Environment Day 2021, Pakistan has made headlines across the world, gaining immense popularity and appreciation.

On the occasion, Dr. Babar Hussain IUCN Natural Resources Specialist, while giving details on the importance and usefulness of mangrove forests protection sea erosion and other marine life. He said that restoration of natural ecosystem regarding mangrove forests is a great importance in the conservation of land erosion and other breeding species and fish also.

In this regard, IUCN along with other social and governmental individuals take part in 2000 seed plantation regarding the drive of Billion Tree project officials told.

The theme of the day “Ecosystem Restoration” was attended by other partners included the Officers of Sindh Forest Department, WWF, Thardeep (TRDP), HANDS and climate change experts, academics, researchers and media.