Javed Iqbal to chair NAB’s Executive Board Meeting on Mar 15
Islamabad, Mar 13 /DNA/ – Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB will chair NAB’s Executive Board Meeting on March 15, 2022 at NAB Headquarters in which various inquiries, investigations and references are expected to be authorised after due diligence as per law.
