Japan’s former foreign minister Kishida to become new premier

TOKYO, SEPT 29: Japan’s former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has been elected new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Wednesday, local media reported.

He will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Kishida defeated Vaccination Minister Taro Kono in a runoff, according to Kyodo news agency.

The former foreign minister got 257 votes, while Kono received only 170.

Under pressure for a weaker anti-coronavirus policy, Suga earlier this month announced he will step down as premier and will not run for party leadership.

Kishida is set to be elected prime minister during a special parliament session to be held on Monday.

The LDP saw a four-way leadership contest which included two female candidates-including Sanae Takaichi, a former communications minister; and Seiko Noda, the LDP executive acting secretary general.

They lost in the first round and party leadership elections went for runoff between Kishida and Kono.