Japanese FM says ‘deeply shocked’ on assassination attempt on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, NOV 5 /DNA/ – Japanese Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa on the shooting of Former Prime Minister Imran Khan to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

I was deeply shocked and saddened by the shooting on November 3 which left former Prime Minister Imran Khan wounded and others dead and injured, near Gujranwala. I pray for the speedy recovery of Mr. Khan and those who are wounded. I also express my condolences to the victim and the bereaved family.

Japan resolutely condemns this act of violence against democracy and expresses its strong solidarity together with the Government of Pakistan and Pakistani people.