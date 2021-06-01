Japanese envoy stresses enhanced think-thank activity

Says by accumulating online dialogues, workshops, lectures and etc., we can surely develop interactions between our experts beyond borders despite current COVID-19 circumstances

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Japan has welcomed that the Institute of Developing Economies (IDE-JETRO) in Japan and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in Pakistan held the first online workshop on May 26, 2021.

Starting from the opening remarks and mutual introductions by FUKAO Kyoji, the President of IDE-JETRO and Abid Q Suleri, the Executive Director of SDPI, experts from both sides made presentations and discussed about topics such as Labor Force Participation of Women, Geographical Simulation Model of IDE, Financial Inclusion in Pakistan, and Sustainable Recovery from COVID 19 and Pakistan’s Fiscal Policy.

The Embassy of Japan has always been committed to promoting think-tank cooperation between Japan and Pakistan, and we assume that this event symbolizes steady development of cooperation between leading institutions in both countries.

MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan believes this kind of events will contribute to enhancing intellectual network between Japan and Pakistan towards the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between Japan and Pakistan in 2022.

“By accumulating online dialogues, workshops, lectures and etc., we can surely develop interactions between our experts beyond borders despite current COVID-19 circumstances. I’m really thankful for both organizations to take excellent initiative for development of think-tank cooperation, which we will continue to support in the future.”, he said.