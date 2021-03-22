Japanese ambassador greets Pakistani nation on “Pakistan Day”

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22 (DNA) – On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has extended his warm congratulations and good wishes to the people and the Government of Pakistan, saying the meritorious sacrifices rendered by the resilient people of Pakistan over the decades towards achieving the goal of a peaceful and developed Pakistan are highly commendable.

The Ambassador, in a felicitations message on the occasion, has said that March 23rd is a landmark day in the history of Pakistan and holds a very significant importance for its people.

“On this important occasion on behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I would like to extend our heartiest congratulations to the leadership and the people of Pakistan and offer our best wishes for their prosperity and well-being,” said the Ambassador.

The Ambassador further said that Japan attaches great importance to its ties with Pakistan and the relations between the two countries have witnessed steady progress in diverse fields over the decades and Japan remains committed to further strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

Ambassador MATSUDA, while reiterating his resolve to further deepen Japan-Pakistan bilateral relations said, “On the momentous occasion of Pakistan Day, let’s renew our resolute commitment to stay together and work together towards our shared goal of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Pakistan.”=DNA

