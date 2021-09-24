Japan a trusted partner of Pakistan, says Qureshi

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met the Foreign Minister of Japan, Motegi Toshimitsu, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan as well as on other issues of mutual interest including the situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan attaches great importance to its political and economic relationship with Japan. He added that Pakistan views Japan as a trusted development partner.

Recalling that the year 2022 will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Foreign Minister called for exploring further avenues to deepen the Pakistan-Japan bilateral relationship in all spheres.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared with his Japanese counterpart Pakistan’s perspective on the recent developments in Afghanistan.

Minister Motegi expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s cooperation, including the acceptance of Self-Defense Force aircrafts, that enabled a Japanese national as well as Afghan staff of the Japanese Embassy and JICA office to safely depart from Afghanistan and requested continued support. Minister Qureshi responded that the Government of Pakistan would spare no effort on the evacuation of the above-mentioned persons.The two Ministers confirmed that they would further develop bilateral relations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan in 2022.

MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, stated that the realization of the face-to-face meeting between the two Ministers on the occasion of the UN General Assembly held in New York despite the pandemic, was extremely timely in view of current bilateral relations and regional affairs. He also expressed his appreciation for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations for its dedications to realizing the meeting.