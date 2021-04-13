Jahangir Tareen answers FIA via company secretary

LAHORE, APR 13 (DNA) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has submitted answers to eight questions asked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Tareen forwarded the answer through his company secretary instead of his personal appearance in the FIA. The secretary of the Tareen’s company submitted answers to the questions to the FIA about receipts of all the machinery of the farms sought from Jahangir Tareen.

The FIA sought evidence of a thousand acres of land from Jahangir Tareen, MCB Bank report, and money trail of properties purchased in the UK.

“The FIA has been asking these questions since August 2020 and we have submitted answers to all the questions to the FIA,” Company Secretary Maqsood Malhi said. MPA joins Tareen’s camp another member of the Punjab Assembly joined Jahangir Khan Tareen’s camp and expressed solidarity with the deposed PTI leader.

Saeed Akbar Nawani, MPA from PP-90 (Bhakkar-II), met Jahangir Tareen in Bhakkar and discussed issues pertaining to political and mutual interests. Nawani expressed solidarity with Jahangir Tareen. He said there should be no discrimination against Tareen.

A private television channel has reported that a letter from sympathizers of Jahangir Tareen has been delivered to Prime Minister House in which the MPAs said they believed the ongoing assault on Tareen was an attempt to tarnish his name and reputation. = DNA

