Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra’s old apartment

Bollywood actor Jacqeline Fernandez has found herself a perfect home. Jacqueline has moved into Priyanka Chopra’s old apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, PinkVilla reported Saturday. It has five bedrooms, an expansive living area and a balcony.

It is the same apartment where Priyanka’s wedding took place in 2018.

Jacqueline had been looking for a change of space in Bandra for two years. A source told PinkVilla that Priyanka doesn’t own the apartment anymore. Her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddarth Chopra have returned to their Yari Road apartment.