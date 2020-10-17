Jacinda Ardern wins second term as New Zealand Prime Minister after election landslide

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office after National Party leader Judith Collins conceded defeat.

“”Our plan is already in action and already working, but after this result we have the mandate to accelerate our response and our recovery, and tomorrow we start,” Ms Ardern said in her victory speech.”

The early result comes after the vote count indicated the incumbent leader was set for a landslide win.

“Now more than ever is the time to keep going, to keep working, to grab hold of the opportunities that lay in front of us.”

She acknowledged that the next few years might not be easy for the country, but that they would get through it.

“That light has always been more powerful than the most overwhelming darkness,” she said.