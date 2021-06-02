Italian envoy thanks Pakistan for support

Delivers message on Italian National Day; says on this day back in 1946, referendum was held in Italy where people were asked to choose between monarchy or republic for their state, 54.3 of voters opted for their republic

Zubair Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese has shared the message with the people of Pakistan on National Day of Italy. He said today was the 2nd of June and the Italian all over the world are celebrating republic day.

On this day back in 1946, referendum was held in Italy where people were asked to choose between monarchy or republic for their state, 54.3% of voters opted for their republic, and thus Italy became republic on the 2nd of June 1946, he added.

Moreover, he said, every year Italy celebrates this day as the republic day or National day, following the covid-19 SoPs, we are not able to celebrate National day this year with our friends, but we are looking forward to celebrating after vaccination completes.

Furthermore, I would like to thank our Pakistani friends who sent messages of warmth and solidarity on our national day.

Pakistani stood by Italy since the very beginning of the pandemic. People in the government of Italy sincerely appreciate all the support and sympathy offered by the Govt and the people of Pakistan, says the ambassador.

He added, Let us play our role to curb the contagion and celebrate all our festivities responsibly. From everyone at Italian embassy, I wish you all a Bona-fiesta. Pakistan-Italy Dosti Zindabad.