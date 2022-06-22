Italian defence chief meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chief of Defence, Italian Armed Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced military cooperation in the fields of training and counter terrorism domains were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Italy and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations and forging strong defence cooperation based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chief of the Defence Staff Italian Armed Forces, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee here at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi today. Matters of mutual professional interests including further strengthening of security and defence cooperation specifically in the field of defence production were discussed during the meeting.

The Chairman JCSC reiterated that Pakistan and Italy enjoy cordial relations, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to peace, defence and security. General Nadeem Raza said that there is enormous scope for expanding and deepening the existing relations in multiple domains including defence cooperation.

Chief of the Defence Staff Italy lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.