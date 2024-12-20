ISSI to host 9th Adab Festival Pakistan in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 20 /DNA/ – The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with Lightstone Publishers, is all set to host the 9th edition of the “Adab Festival Pakistan” in Islamabad on Sunday, December 22, 2024. This premier literary and cultural event will be held at the Institute’s premises from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Joint hosting of the Festival illustrates the ISSI’s growing outreach and its endeavors to promote intellectual discourse in close engagement with civil society.

The “Adab Festival Pakistan” has established itself as a significant platform to celebrate Pakistan’s rich literary heritage, while fostering meaningful discussions on critical socio-political and cultural themes. This year, the Festival promises an engaging lineup of sessions, reflecting on Pakistan’s historical, cultural, and geo-political narratives, featuring some of the esteemed intellectual and writers.

Key highlights of the Festival include a thought-provoking book talk on Jinnah’s Vision for Pakistan – A Call for Action by Yasser Latif Hamdani and Ilhan Niaz, followed by the launch of Zahid Hussain’s A Dialogue with History: Interviews with World Leaders with Dr. Maleeha Lodhi and Arifa Noor as panelists. Engaging panel discussions will explore topics such as reimagining education, celebrating women’s empowerment through the lens of Fouzia Saeed’s Tapestry: Strands of Women’s Struggles Woven into the History of Pakistan, and Pakistan’s evolving role in the global scenario, featuring distinguished speakers like Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Ms. Nasim Zehra, and Ambassador Masood Khan.

The Festival will also feature a cultural interlude with Sufi Kalaam and Dhamal by Arieb Azhar, encapsulating the richness of Pakistan’s spiritual traditions, and conclude with the launch of Dr. Sania Nishtar’s latest book, Delivering Welfare at Scale: Ehsaas 2047, offering insights into the future of welfare and development in Pakistan.

With sessions aimed at celebrating the confluence of literature, history, and policy dialogue, the “Adab Festival Pakistan” shall serve as a vital conduit for intellectual exchange and cultural dialogue. Join the ISSI and Lightstone Publishers for a day of rich, insightful conversations and cultural festivities.=DNA

===========