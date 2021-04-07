Thursday, April 8, 2021
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in Ramallah

April 7, 2021

RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers martyred a Palestinian and injured his wife at army checkpoint in Ramallah today (Tuesday).

Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Osama Mansour, 42 was shot in the head with a live bullet.

Meanwhile, addressing a cabinet meeting online, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has urged international parties to exert pressure on Israel to allow holding the upcoming Palestinian elections in East Jerusalem.  

