Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in Ramallah
RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers martyred a Palestinian and injured his wife at army checkpoint in Ramallah today (Tuesday).
Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Osama Mansour, 42 was shot in the head with a live bullet.
Meanwhile, addressing a cabinet meeting online, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has urged international parties to exert pressure on Israel to allow holding the upcoming Palestinian elections in East Jerusalem.
