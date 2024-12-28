Israeli actions in Gaza undermine international law, says Palestinian Ministry

JERUSALEM, /DNA/ – The Israeli occupation state is exploiting the failure of the UN Security Council to assume its legal responsibilities and is continuing to abuse our people in the Gaza Strip, racing against time to turn it into a scorched, uninhabitable land, by escalating its massacres, displacing its residents, destroying its hospitals, and mass bombing of citizens’ homes, especially in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expresses its strong condemnation of the international community’s coexistence with scenes of genocide and displacement of our people, which have reached the point of public collusion with this massive amount of violations of international law without supervision or accountability, and stresses that the institutions of international legitimacy lose their credibility and their legitimacy erodes the longer the genocide continues, and as long as the UN Security Council is unable to stop it, and its inability to listen to the calls of the relevant international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the World Food Program, and UNRWA.

The Ministry calls on the UN Security Council to implement its Resolution 2735, which stipulates a ceasefire, the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, enabling the State of Palestine to assume its full responsibilities in the Gaza Strip as well as in the West Bank, and stopping Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.