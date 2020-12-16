Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Islamabad’s only zoo shuts after last animals moved

| December 16, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The only zoo in Islamabad — which drew international condemnation for its treatment of lonely elephant Kaavan — closed on Wednesday after its final occupants were relocated abroad.

Two Himalayan bears named Bubloo and Suzie were the last to leave the Islamabad facility, almost three weeks after the country’s only Asian elephant was flown to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia.

“The Islamabad zoo is now completely closed for both public and officials,” Saleem Shaikh, a spokesman for Pakistan’s ministry of climate change told AFP.

