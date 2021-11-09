Islamabad Marriott Hotel welcomes new General Manager and Executive Chef

Islamabad /DNA/ – Marriott Hotel has appointed Mr. David Richard O’Hanlon as its new General Manager. The official introduction for the new General Manager was made by Mr. Haseeb Gardezi – Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, during the dinner reception held at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on 8th November 2021.

Mr. David has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 25 years in South Asia, SE Asia, Middle East, Eastern and Western Europe. Prior to joining Islamabad Marriott Hotel, he was the General manager at BWH Hotel Group, Thailand.

Adding to this, Islamabad Marriott Hotel welcomes Mr. Metin Isci, from Turkey, as the new Executive Chef, who has over a 20-year experience of working in five-star hotels, including Istanbul Marriott Hotel.