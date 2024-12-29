Islamabad Cup Snooker Championship Kicks Off
By our correspondent
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Cup Snooker Championship 2024 has officially begun at the Shender 41 Snooker Academy, organized by the Federal Billiard and Snooker Association.
Tournament Director Salim Akhtar Rana shared that over a hundred players are participating in the ongoing event. He added that top performers will represent Islamabad in the upcoming National Snooker Championship, which will be held under the auspices of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA).
In the ongoing matches, Mansoor Ahmed defeated Hasan Anwar 4-2 frames, Ali Dara triumphed over Azim Abbas 4-2 frames, Waqar Mir secured a 4-0 frames victory against Chaudhry Shahzar, and Faisal Masih beat Raja Manoor 4-2 frames to advance to the next round.
