Islam provides panacea for all problems

The Prime Minister Imran Khan blames rise of sex crimes on the negative side of the use of mobile phones

Bureau Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said it “pained” him to see the Minar-e-Pakistan incident in which hundreds of men assaulted a woman on Independence Day, and called it a source of “shame” for the country. “The Minar-e-Pakistan incident, when I saw it, I was ashamed, it pained me to see it.

“No one could have imagined such an incident taking place [in Pakistan] when I was growing up,” PM Imran Khan said, during an event in Lahore, where he stressed on educating the country’s youth in line with Islamic teachings. The premier said he has travelled across the world, and while he was growing up, he had observed that Pakistanis respected women much more than the Western world.

“The downfall that we are witnessing is because our children are not being educated in the right manner. This is not a part of our culture and neither of our religion,” he said, referring to the behaviour that was displayed by the mob, at the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on August 14.

The prime minister said “sex crimes” in Pakistan were on the rise, and blamed it on the negative side of the use of mobile phones. “In human history we never witnessed the kind of exposure to things that children have nowadays,” he said.

He noted that to curb such incidents, “there is only one way”. “Children must be taught about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he said, adding that he was the “greatest human being, the likes of which will never again be seen”.

The prime minister said people read about successful people to learn of the secrets of their success — and no one in history is as successful as Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “Which is why we have been told in the Holy Quran to learn from his life.”

“[The children must be taught] how he brought about a historic revolution. What his qualities were. How he was honest and trustworthy — and how no person has become a great leader without these qualities,” the prime minister said.

The premier said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and former president of the South African Republic Nelson Mandela were regarded as honest and trustworthy even by their rivals. “So these qualities, which made him so great, should be taught to our children in schools.