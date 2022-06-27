Ishaq Dar to return home

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is likely to return to Pakistan to take charge of the Finance Ministry, sources told this news agency. According to sources the Senator-elect is also expected to take oath of his office. It is learnt that the PML N supremo Nawaz Sharif is not happy with the hitherto performance of the incumbent Finance Minister Miftah Ismael.

Financial experts say after the return of Dar, the financial situation of the country is likely to improve a bit. However it is still a question whether he shall be able to extricate the country from the clutches of financial institutions such as IMF.