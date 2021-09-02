Iraqi PM to visit Pakistan

Ali Furqan

ISLAMABAD: Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is paying a three days official visit to Pakistan during this month.

According to sources dates are being worked out mutually by Islamabad and Baghdad. Agenda and details of the Iraqi PM visit was already finalized by the Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein during his visit to Islamabad last month.

Number of agreements and MoUs are scheduled to be signed during the visit of Iraqi PM. Iraq is eager to enhance cooperation in various fields including defence, trade and and security. Officials say that Iraq is also keen to export petroleum products and import food products from Pakistan.

At the moment, Iraq is facing food and security problem due to lingering war like situation in the country. Both sides will also discuss to ease the visa policies for the pilgrims who travelled for Karbala, Najaf and other Holly sites in Iraq.

In recent past Pakistan’s Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Nadeem Raza, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, defence production minister Zubaida Jalal also visited Iraq and held rounds of talks. Iraq’s defence minister also paid visit to Pakistan where he had held meeting with his Iraqi counterpart to boost ties between the countries.