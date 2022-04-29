Saturday, April 30, 2022
Iran says Israel is creating conditions for its own destruction

| April 29, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami said on Friday that Israel was creating conditions for its own destruction with its c.

“Stop your vicious deeds. You know well that we are people of action and reaction. Our responses are painful. You create conditions for your own destruction. We will not leave you alone. Wait [for us],” Salami said during Quds Day in Tehran.

“You know better than us what will befall you if you take evil action.”

