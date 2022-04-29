Iran says Israel is creating conditions for its own destruction
TEHRAN: Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami said on Friday that Israel was creating conditions for its own destruction with its c.
“Stop your vicious deeds. You know well that we are people of action and reaction. Our responses are painful. You create conditions for your own destruction. We will not leave you alone. Wait [for us],” Salami said during Quds Day in Tehran.
“You know better than us what will befall you if you take evil action.”
« Condemning resolution against Madina incident submitted in assembly (Previous News)
(Next News) Zelensky, Putin invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader »
Related News
Iran says Israel is creating conditions for its own destruction
TEHRAN: Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami said on Friday that Israel was creating conditions for its own destructionRead More
Condemning resolution against Madina incident submitted in assembly
QUETTA, APR 29 (DNA) — A resolution condemning the Madina incident was submitted in theRead More
Comments are Closed