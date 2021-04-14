Iran announces to start uranium enrichment up to 60%

TEHRAN: Iran has announced to start uranium enrichment up to 60 per cent after accusing Israel of an attempt to damage its key nuclear installation at Natanz.

Making the announcement at a cabinet meeting in Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will continue work in legal peaceful technology under the International Atomic Energy Agency’s supervision.

The announcement comes just before the resumption of talks in Vienna, Austria to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.