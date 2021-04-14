Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Main Menu

Iran announces to start uranium enrichment up to 60%

| April 14, 2021

TEHRAN: Iran has announced to start uranium enrichment up to 60 per cent after accusing Israel of an attempt to damage its key nuclear installation at Natanz.

Making the announcement at a cabinet meeting in Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will continue work in legal peaceful technology under the International Atomic Energy Agency’s supervision.

The announcement comes just before the resumption of talks in Vienna, Austria to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

LATEST NEWS, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Iran announces to start uranium enrichment up to 60%

TEHRAN: Iran has announced to start uranium enrichment up to 60 per cent after accusingRead More

UK PM expresses support for Jordan’s security, stability under leadership of King Abdullah II

LONDON: The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has expressed his full support forRead More

Comments are Closed