IoBM and Kiran Foundation sign MoU

Karachi, APR 5 /DNA/ – IoBM and Kiran Foundation (KF) signed an MoU on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. According to the agreement, the two institutions will join hands to educate the children from the underprivileged sector of Lyari. The signatories were Mr. Talib Syed Karim, President IoBM, and Ms. Sabina Khatri, Founder and Chairperson, Kiran Foundation.

According to the agreement, students from the Kiran Foundation will be provided a full scholarship if admitted to IoBM. Present at the MoU signing ceremony were (Sitting L to R): Mr. Talib Karim, Mr. Bashir Janmohammad, Chancellor, IoBM; Ms. Sabina Khatri.

(Standing L to R): Mr. M.W. Jahangir, Advisor to President IoBM for Corporate Affairs; Mr. Imdad Mugheri, Manager Admissions, and Scholarships; Mr. Mohsin Furqan; Mr. Rasheed Janmohammad; Dr. Tariq Rahim Soomro, Rector IoBM; Dr. Samra Javed, HoD Office of Research Innovation & Commercialisation, IoBM; Dr. Shujaat Mubarik, Dean CBM; Mr. Nabhan Karim, HoD Marketing and Communications.