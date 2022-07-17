Int’l Justice Day has no meaning for victim Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, JUL 17 (DNA) — Justice continues to elude struggling Kashmiris even as International Justice Day is being commemorated across the globe Sunday.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that when International Justice Day is being observed across the world, the Kashmiris continue to suffer under the Indian colonialism.

The report said Kashmiris continue to face deepening atrocities, discrimination and injustice on the part of India. Indian troops, enjoying impunity under draconian laws, are committing grave human rights abuses, in fact, war crimes to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice and just struggle for right to self determination, it added.

It said massacres, custodial killings, arrests and harassments by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel are order of the day in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It said justice has not been delivered to the victims of mass killings like Gaw Kadal, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore and Bijbehara massacres and Kunan-Poshpora mass rape, Shopian double rape and murder case and rape and murder of Kathua minor girl in the territory.

The report said the Indian judiciary is biased against the Kashmiris and it never provided justice to them. It added that the Indian courts had not punished a single Indian soldier or policeman involved in war crimes in IIOJK.

It said that the Indian judiciary, without fulfilling the basic requirements of justice, sentenced the Kashmiri liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, just for being Kashmiris.

The report pointed out that thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Gulzar Ahmad Gulzar, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, HR activists, Khurram Parviaz and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and journalists Aasif Sultan and Fahad Shah had been languishing in different jails of India and the territory and yet to receive justice.

The report said India is brazenly trampling every right of people in IIOJK. “World is commemorating International Justice Day but there is no end to the Kashmiris’ woes. International Justice Day has no meaning for the Kashmiris as they daily witness oppression and bloodshed,” it added.

The report lamented that the Modi-led fascist Indian regime had broken all records of committing brutalities and excesses on the Kashmiris. It said for the Kashmiris, there is no option to give up or surrender before Indian illegal occupation and its military might.

The report said the world needs to play its role in ending Indian brutalities in IIOJK. Global silence is only emboldening the Modi regime to systematically increase its aggression against the Kashmiris, it maintained. =DNA