Interior Minister emphasizes need to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan
ISLAMABAD, JUL 05 (DNA) – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
He said the Uzbek citizens will now also be given a five-day transit visa. The Uzbek ambassador said the PIA flight between Lahore and Tashkent stands restored from the 2nd of this month.
This, he said, will help promote tourism and trade between the two countries. Both sides also agreed to strengthen coordination between their law enforcement agencies. = DNA
