Industrialists’ suggestions being incorporated in Govt’s decision making process: PM

ISLAMABAD, NOV 27 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan says it is responsibility of the government to provide utmost facilitation to the industrial and business activities as development and prosperity of Pakistan are linked with the progress of the industrial sector.

Talking to Pakistan’s leading industrialists in Islamabad on Friday, the Prime Minister said industrialists’ suggestions are being incorporated in government’s decision making process, which is producing positive impact.

The Prime Minister directed to resolve problems being faced by the industrialists in exporting their goods. He also sought proposals from the industrialists to bring innovation to the agriculture sector and to start corporate farming to enhance yield of various crops.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister and said that the government patronage to business activities have started yielding positive results. They said foreign exchange reserves have reached to the highest level, which shows economic stability in Pakistan.

They further said government’s economic team is always available to them for any guidance and problem solving. The delegation said that current account deficit has become surplus in Pakistan, which is a good sign for the economy. The participants of the delegation appreciated Prime Minister for patronizing the construction sector and said that consumption of cement is at the highest level in Pakistan’s history.

They said boom in construction activities and rise in textile exports, despite Coronavirus pandemic, have cast positive impact on country’s economy and provided job opportunities to the people. The delegation, while expressing its complete confidence in government’s policies, offered its services for the improvement of Pakistan’s economy.

The delegation, includes Azam Farooq of Cherat Cement, Bashir Ali Muhammad of Gul Ahmed, Muhammad Ali Taba of Lucky Cement, Saqib Sherazi of Honda Atlas, Fawad Mukhtar of Fatima Fertilizers, Arif Habib of Arif Habib Group Limited and Hussain Dawood of Engro Corporation. = DNA

