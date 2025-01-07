Indonesian President to visit Pakistan

UAE rolls over $2 bn debt for Pakistan: PM

Says government was working in unison to curb the menace of human smuggling which has led to the death of hundreds of Pakistani citizens besides bringing defame to the country

Mahnoor Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday told the federal cabinet that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to extend the $2 billion debt that was due to be paid back by Pakistan this month.

The prime minister, in his televised opening remarks at the federal cabinet meeting chaired by him, apprised the members of his “positive and constructive” meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan in which they discussed the ways to further strengthen bilateral ties and investment cooperation.

He said that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was due in Islamabad this month when the two sides would discuss strengthening and integration of bilateral cooperation. He said the government was formulating an agenda for cooperation in Halal meat and rice exports and the import of edible oil.

He said that as the UAE president emphasised moving swiftly on the investment projects, and also expressed his country’s commitment to enhancing its longstanding partnership with Pakistan.

He said in their one-on-one meeting, the UAE president announced to rollover $2 billion debt for which he thanked the visiting dignitary.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that as the national economy was put on a stability course, it required sweating blood to make Pakistan a prosperous nation and regain its lost grandeur.

“Due to our collective efforts, the economy is stabilizing. We will continue to work hard with the same commitment and devotion. Time is not far from when we will become a prosperous nation and regain our stature. But this needs a journey of sacrifice, blood, and sweat and nothing short of that,” he remarked.

He said that as the program on the homegrown economy has been unveiled, it required measures to reduce the cost of electricity calling it inevitable to improve exports and commerce.

He said that he had chaired a meeting last week to mull reducing power prices, with the collaboration of provincial governments, and that a “comprehensive” meeting would be held this week on the subject.

Highlighting the significance of SMEs for the national economy, he referred to a recent meeting to complete the SMEDA Board wherein some crucial decisions were also taken. Another meeting on the subject is scheduled to be held on January 15, he added.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that the textile exports were on the rise and reiterated an enhanced focus on export-led growth and non-traditional exports.

Coming to a firing incident on a convoy in Lower Kurram injuring the deputy commissioner and others, Prime Minister Shebaz called it an attempt to sabotage the peace agreement.

He prayed for the swift recovery of the deputy commissioner and others being treated in Peshawar.

He said that the government was working in unison to curb the menace of human smuggling which has led to the death of hundreds of Pakistani citizens besides bringing defame to the country.

He said that he was regularly holding meetings on the subject with the Interior Ministry and relevant departments also striving to rid the country of this issue.