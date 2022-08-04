Indonesian envoy highlights role of youth

DNA

ISLAMABAD; Ambassador Adam Tugio participated in the inaugural session of the Policy Dialogue Forum (PDF) of PirMehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, on 04 August 2022.

Addressing the Forum, the Envoy commended the initiative by the University to establish PDF as an intellectual platform for engaging youth millennials and women to give positive contributions to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The Envoy highlighted a state of bilateral cooperation and its potential to elevate it further and through Pakistan’s engagement with ASEAN. “As the two biggest Muslim population countries, Indonesia and Pakistan shared a lot in common from customs to traditions and from costumes to cuisines”, added Ambassador Tugio. He further encouraged the Forum to give contributions for the implementation of Pakistan’s Look East Policy, noting the importance of economic connectivity in the world today either by joining regional trade blocking or by signing bilateral PTA or FTA.

The inaugural session was officiated by Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman (Vice Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR). Other speakers for this session were H.E. Ms. NaelaChohan (Former First Female Ambassador of Pakistan), Mr. Nabeel Afzaal (General Manager, Ministry of Telecom & Information Technology), Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor (Dean Faculty of Social Sciences), Mr. Mureed Hussain Jasra (Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Finance), Mr. Aoun Abbas (Director Current Affairs, PTV News & PTV World), Mr. Shakeel Ahmad Ramay (Chief Executive Officer of AIERD) and Dr. Ghulam Hussain Baber (Principal Officer Directorate of Students Affairs). Senior faculty members and students of PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi participated in the Forum.