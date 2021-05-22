Indonesian Embassy, E-commerce sign MoU to increase trade

The platform will connect exporters and importers from Indonesia and Pakistan and allow them to explore untapped trade potential in various fields such as textile, food processing, agricultural products, infrastructural development, chemical & pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, iron & steel

Staff Report

ISLAMABD – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad signed an MoU with Ecommerce Pvt. Ltd. Pakistan to further explore collaboration to facilitate increased trade between Indonesia and Pakistan by providing a platform for business communities of the two countries to get more information which may help to increase commercial transactions.

The platform will connect exporters and importers from Indonesia and Pakistan and allow them to explore untapped trade potential in various fields such as textile, food processing, agricultural products, infrastructural development, chemical & pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, iron & steel.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Adam Tugio stated that the Embassy will convene series of events to promote trade, tourism and investment. This series of activities will complementary to cultural diplomacy that being conducted by the Embassy in collaboration with universities.

He hoped that such initiatives would enhance people-to-people contacts and increase trade volume which amounted to $2.5 billion last year. Ambassador Tugio also added business communities need to look at Indonesia and Pakistan beyond bilateral relations as they serve as a trade gateway to each respective region that collectively has a nearly 850 million population.

Muhammad Uzair Nizam Co-founder of Ecombri.com underscored that Ecombri.com is the Pakistan’s first & largest Online plus Offline B2B platform that can potentially simplify the procurement process for buyers & sellers with Online plus Physical interaction and information access.