Indonesian CG emphasizes importance of friendship between two countries

KARACHI, SEP 01 (DNA) – To foster people-to-people relations between Indonesia and Pakistan youths that focuses on culture, education, tourism, exchange programs, the Indonesian Consulate in Karachi is going to launch the first Indonesia – Pakistan Youth Forum (IPYF).

This was announced by Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi during a reception hosted by him for journalists at his residence here. This limited reception was held to commemorate the 76th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia with Chief Editor, CEO, Director, and Senior Journalists from a number of media houses in Karachi.

Reception was attended by Consulate General officials, namely Mr. Djumara Supriyadi, Consul for Trade and Economics, Mr. Hidayat Zakaria, Consul for Protocol and Consular, Mr. Ibnu Sulhan, Consul for Information and Socio-Culture, Mr. Soemarjanto, Head of Chancery, Mr. Anggara Pranashakti, Treasurer, and a small number of journalists with strict COVID-19 SOPs.

During his remarks, Dr. June emphasized the importance of the month of August for both Indonesia and Pakistan, as it is the month of independence anniversary for both countries (17 August 1945 and 14 August 1947). Furthermore, the Indonesian Consul General encouraged all media to continuously cover news about Indonesia, especially regarding the friendship between the two countries, as well as Indonesia’s various potentials in the fields of trade, investment, and tourism.

Speaking to the guests, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat shared that “as you know, Indonesia and Pakistan have enjoyed friendship even since the early days of our independence. In 1947, some 600 then British-Indian army soldiers from this land were sent to fight Indonesia in campaign of the colonial powers to retake Indonesia.

However, upon arriving, these soldiers decided to instead join hands with Indonesia, refusing to fight fellow Muslim brothers. Some of the survivors of these soldiers returned to Pakistan, during a repatriation program in 1953, and served together with our then Embassy, now Consulate in Karachi, even one of their children are still working here with us.” Reciprocally, Indonesia have also greatly assisted Pakistan with military support during India-Pakistan war in 1965.

Adding further on bilateral brotherly relations between the two countries he said; “our former president Sukarno even had the opportunity to visit Pakistan four times, in 1950, 1958, 1963 and 1964”.

During the event, he also announced plans for the upcoming launching of the Indonesia – Pakistan Youth Forum (IPYF), on August 31, 2021, as part of the Consulate’s efforts to strengthen friendship and collaboration among the youth of the two countries.

Furthermore, he also informed that the Consulate, in cooperation of the Ministry of Education of Indonesia, have successfully launched the first Indonesian Language Course in Karachi back in June 2021, where the first batch was completed on 31 August 2021, and second batch will be opened soon.

Extending his appreciation to the media, he said; “I would like to extend my gratitude for your efforts in covering various news about Indonesia in local media. Through you, the Pakistani public are aware about what’s happening in Indonesia. I really hope that in the future, we can see more good news about Indonesia in Pakistani newspapers, television, radio and digital media”.

The event also features some Indonesian dance performance and Indonesian traditional items to display the lively Indonesian culture during the evening.

This reception with the press is a form of adaptation to the “new normal” of the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi in commemorating the 76th Indonesian Independence Day during the Covid-19 pandemic, by holding a limited reception according to health procedures (vaccinated invitees, social distancing, the use of thermometer, masks and sanitizers). = DNA

=======================