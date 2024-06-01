Indonesian CDA Rahmat Hindiarta discusses religious harmony at Jamia Haqqania

AKORA KHATTAK, JUN 1 /DNA/ – The Indonesian Chargé D’Affaires (CDA), Rahmat Hindiarta visited Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania to meet Vice Chancellor Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami along with the Haqqanian academics and students. The purpose of the visit was mainly to share Indonesia’s best experience in managing pluralism to the Jamia.

Opening the session, Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq accompanied by his brother Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, highlighted i.a. Indonesia as an exemplary of Islam rahmatan lil ‘aalamiin. “The cleanliness and public order are part of the life in Indonesia. The Indonesian people are friendly and having mutual respect,” he said as Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq previously in November 2023 was part of the Pakistani Ulama and Muslim Scholar Delegation to Indonesia, which was collaboratively held by the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad and the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA).

In his turn, the CDA addressed Indonesia is currently the largest Muslim country in the word in spite of miles away from the birthplace of Islam in Mecca, and it is such a blessing from Allah. “Indonesia is made up of 17 thousand islands where 280 million population are living, which 87 percent of them are Muslims while the rest are Catholic, Protestant, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Confucianism,” he spoke to the Haqqanian students in Arabic.

“For sure, managing pluralism is challenging. But Indonesia has continuously maintained the efforts for it through the implementation of Pancasila, as a result of the consensus by the founding fathers and mothers of Indonesia. Indeed, Indonesia does not explicitly declare as an Islamic country. However, the first principle of Pancasila is Belief in the One Almighty God,” continued and informed that the visit coincided with 1 June as the Pancasila Day.

Pancasila was first presented to the public in the speech of first Indonesian President Sukarno on 1 June 1945 during the preparation for Indonesia’s Independence. The birth of Pancasila reflected a profound commitment to forging a cohesive national identity from the diverse tapestry of Indonesian society. Sukarno articulated Pancasila as a guiding light, encompassing the principles of belief in One Almighty God, just and civilized humanity, Indonesian unity, democracy guided by the inner wisdom in the unanimity arising out of deliberations amongst representatives, and social justice for all Indonesians.

Responded to the first question from the teacher, the CDA confirmed that Pakistan can reach stronger bond among its different cultural and religious backgrounds, as long as the fraternity as “One Pakistan” is always embedded and well maintained. While the second question from the student on some view that Indonesia considers all religions as one, the CDA denied the view confirming that Indonesia recognizes the respect of all religions.

At the end of the session, the CDA handed over the plaque of Pancasila as the sign of understanding between the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia and the Jamia of Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, while the Jamia gave to the Embassy several books written by the late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq and his son, Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq.

During the visit, the CDA and Third Secretary Mr. Axelsyah Miraza were escorted in tours to library, mosque, classes, and other Jamia’s facilities, as well as the graveyard of the founders of Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania.