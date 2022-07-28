Indonesian Ambassador meets Secretary Science &Tech

Call to boost Indonesia,

Pakistan academic links

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Adam M. Tugio met the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Ghulam Muhammad Memon, who is also the incumbent Chairperson of COMSATS Consultative Committee to promote and strengthen academic cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan. Deputy Director Programs of COMSATS, Mr. Ifran Hayee also joined the meeting.

During the meeting, various aspects related to education, research, science, and technology were discussed.Ambassador Mr. Adam Tugio said, “Exchange of academic and culture can lead to further strengthening people-to-people contact and shared prosperity among Muslim brotherly countries.”The efforts of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in promoting education and facilitating local and International students was also appreciated in the meeting. The number of applicants from Pakistan that are applying for the Indonesian Scholarship is rising every year.

Last year in 2021, there were more than 70 scholarships awarded to Pakistani students which include Government and Private scholarships. Ambassador Tugio emphasized the importance of collaboration between various faculties and departments at Indonesian and Pakistani universities.

Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Ghulam Muhammad Memonextended the invitation for the Government of Indonesia to join COMSATS.

Deputy Director programs,Mr. Irfan Hayeealso gave an overview of various programs and faculties ofCOMSATS headquarter and University, with discussions focusing on identifying specific fields of mutual interest for future partnership and collaboration.

The meeting between the Indonesian Ambassador, Federal Secretary, and Deputy Director of programs was very fruitful. Many potential avenues for strengthening academic ties were explored, such as an online internship program, scholarship program, faculty exchange program, and joint research program.